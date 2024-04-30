Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,813,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

