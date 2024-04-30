Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

