Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.