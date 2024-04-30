Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
