Glencore plc (GLNCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Glencore Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.47.
Glencore Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.