Relx Plc (REL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

REL stock opened at GBX 3,311 ($41.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92. The company has a market cap of £61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,503.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,381.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,190.84. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,414 ($30.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,531.81 ($44.36).

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($40.56) per share, with a total value of £52,632.70 ($66,113.18). 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.36) to GBX 4,100 ($51.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.45) to GBX 3,500 ($43.96) in a report on Friday, March 29th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

