Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,663,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 10,846,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,775.5 days.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.67.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.