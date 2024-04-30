Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,663,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 10,846,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,775.5 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

