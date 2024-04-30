Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $12.55 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,666 in the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

