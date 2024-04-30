Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Zotefoams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 389 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.06. Zotefoams has a 12-month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 415 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The stock has a market cap of £190.03 million, a PE ratio of 2,052.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 5,419 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,819.32). Insiders have bought a total of 5,503 shares of company stock worth $2,165,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

