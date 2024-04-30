iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $394,425,000.

IWR stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

