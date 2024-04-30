Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 12,392 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of American Financial Group worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

