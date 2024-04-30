Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.20% of Monroe Capital worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1,471.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 140,593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $296,000.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MRCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 5,002.50%.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.