Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,447 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Donaldson worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

