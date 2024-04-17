COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance
Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 1,327,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,497. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CDP
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.