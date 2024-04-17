Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.