DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hello Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.