Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 72,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,892. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $127.47 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.