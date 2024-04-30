Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,199. Andersons has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Andersons

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.