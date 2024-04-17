Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.51. 19,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.