HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMNKF remained flat at $42.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment.

