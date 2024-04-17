Horizen Price Reaches $8.28 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.27 million and $5.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00013303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00056435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,893,369 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

