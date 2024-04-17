IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.
IntegraFin Stock Performance
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
