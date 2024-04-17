IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

About IntegraFin

IHP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 290.50 ($3.62). 169,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

