Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.51

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1097601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after buying an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

