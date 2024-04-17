iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

