JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 323,088 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

