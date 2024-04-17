KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 9,549,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,126. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

