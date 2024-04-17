Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,830. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

