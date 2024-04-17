Latitude Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock remained flat at $101.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,375. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

