Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 571,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,582. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

