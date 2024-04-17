MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,401.00 and last traded at $1,406.00. 468,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,215,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,479.58.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $112,842,368. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,257.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.