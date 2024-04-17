iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 387,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 258,417 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $54.24.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
