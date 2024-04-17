Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 2.8%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 77,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 940,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $433.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

