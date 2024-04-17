Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.11. 530,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,085. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.