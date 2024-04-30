Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.57%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

