Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

