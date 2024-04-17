SVB Wealth LLC Sells 726 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.