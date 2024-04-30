Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

