Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Position Trimmed by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 169,472 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 2.86% of Crown Crafts worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 36.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Crown Crafts Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

