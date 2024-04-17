PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PPX Mining Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

