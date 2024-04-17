Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 420,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 53,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,557. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.