Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 48,000 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Atomera accounts for about 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.93% of Atomera worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atomera by 103.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Atomera by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atomera by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 39,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,540. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.26. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

