Quantum Private Wealth LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 678,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,588. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

