Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. 325,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,819. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

