Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $57.93. 599,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,705,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $25,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

