Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.98. 405,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,069. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.76 and a 200 day moving average of $531.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.