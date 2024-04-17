Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 965,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

