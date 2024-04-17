Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 5.9%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 125,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 868,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.