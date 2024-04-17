Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 2.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $81.73. 27,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 424,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.