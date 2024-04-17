Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 600 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 60.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. 37,831 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

