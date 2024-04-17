SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,749,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689,100 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $22.82.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $170,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

