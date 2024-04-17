STP (STPT) One Day Volume Hits $6.19 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, STP has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $97.80 million and $6.19 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,443.85 or 1.00200339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05354502 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,630,884.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.